The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

WEIR has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,190 ($27.00) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,980 ($24.41) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 2,470 ($30.45) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 2,160 ($26.63) to GBX 1,945 ($23.98) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Weir Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,980 ($24.41).

Get The Weir Group alerts:

Shares of The Weir Group stock opened at GBX 1,424.50 ($17.56) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.70 billion and a PE ratio of 14.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,644.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,692.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.87. The Weir Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,381 ($17.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,010 ($24.78).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a GBX 12.30 ($0.15) dividend. This is a positive change from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $11.50. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. The Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.12%.

In related news, insider Graham Vanhegan sold 3,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,584 ($19.53), for a total transaction of £48,945.60 ($60,344.72). Also, insider John Heasley sold 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,541 ($19.00), for a total value of £49,404.46 ($60,910.44).

The Weir Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.