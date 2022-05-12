The Wendy’s Company Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

Wendy’s has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Wendy’s has a payout ratio of 47.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wendy’s to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.7%.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Shares of WEN stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.19. 414,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,460,200. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.96. Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 35.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $915,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,861 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Wendy’s by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Wendy’s from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.12.

Wendy’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.