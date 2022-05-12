The Wendy’s Company Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.
Wendy’s has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Wendy’s has a payout ratio of 47.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wendy’s to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.7%.
Shares of WEN stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.19. 414,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,460,200. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.96. Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $915,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,861 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Wendy’s by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
WEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Wendy’s from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.12.
Wendy’s Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wendy’s (WEN)
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.