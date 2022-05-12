The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Insider Sells $10,213.80 in Stock

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) insider David Cebollero sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $10,213.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,221 shares in the company, valued at $247,445.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:WU opened at $16.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 269.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Western Union announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Western Union by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 325,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,579,000 after buying an additional 45,758 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Western Union by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 65,482 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 20,804 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Western Union by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 27,943 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Western Union by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 181,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 32,940 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Western Union by 277.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 526,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 386,875 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WU shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.12.

About Western Union (Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.