The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 46.3% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.93.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $719,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,200 shares of company stock worth $9,437,992. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $34.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.83 and a 200 day moving average of $30.30. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $37.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.17.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

