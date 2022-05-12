THEKEY Trading Down 5.5% This Week (TKY)

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. In the last week, THEKEY has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One THEKEY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $196,517.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get THEKEY alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000053 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded 37.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000284 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000309 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY (TKY) is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.