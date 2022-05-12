Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Theseus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.40.

THRX opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $24.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.15.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Theseus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

