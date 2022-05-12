TheStreet Downgrades Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) to D+

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia in a report on Saturday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Gaia from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.
GAIA opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.29. Gaia has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The company has a market cap of $93.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.59.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Gaia by 76.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaia in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaia in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.
About Gaia (Get Rating)
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
