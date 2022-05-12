TheStreet Downgrades Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) to D+

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia in a report on Saturday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Gaia from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

GAIA opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.29. Gaia has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The company has a market cap of $93.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.59.

Gaia ( NASDAQ:GAIA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Gaia had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $20.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gaia will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Gaia by 76.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaia in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaia in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

