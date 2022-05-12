Thomas J. Schuetz Purchases 27,836 Shares of Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC:CMPX) Stock

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC:CMPX – Get Rating) CEO Thomas J. Schuetz bought 27,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $50,104.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,153,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,275,945.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of OTC CMPX opened at $1.84 on Thursday. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.10.

CMPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.91.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for biliary tract cancers, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal and ovarian cancer; CTX-471, a monoclonal antibody product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors, such as small cell lung cancer and melanoma; and CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 for oncology area.

