THORChain (RUNE) Price Tops $2.89

THORChain (RUNE) traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. THORChain has a market capitalization of $956.38 million and $341.55 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.89 or 0.00010203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded 60.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.91 or 0.00592380 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,663.47 or 1.99902118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00029131 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007874 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

