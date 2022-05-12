thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €9.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €9.00 ($9.47) target price on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TKA. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($11.58) price target on thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.50 ($17.37) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($17.89) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($16.84) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.00 ($17.89) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, thyssenkrupp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €13.57 ($14.29).

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

Shares of TKA stock opened at €7.83 ($8.24) on Wednesday. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of €20.70 ($21.79) and a 12 month high of €27.01 ($28.43). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €7.73 and a 200-day moving average of €8.86.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.