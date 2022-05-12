Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Shares Gap Up to $31.78

Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.78, but opened at $32.65. Tootsie Roll Industries shares last traded at $32.93, with a volume of 104 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tootsie Roll Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 33.23.

Tootsie Roll Industries ( NYSE:TR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Tootsie Roll Industries’s payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 170.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 388.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

