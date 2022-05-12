Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Trading Down 2%

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Rating) dropped 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.07 and last traded at $9.24. Approximately 39,404 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 32,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

TORXF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.25 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.37.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

