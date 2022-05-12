Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.78

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$11.78 and last traded at C$12.32, with a volume of 191340 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.07.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TXG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Torex Gold Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$23.05.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53.

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$254.67 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 1.4999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.