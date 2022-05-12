TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $16.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.35, but opened at $11.75. TORM shares last traded at $11.62, with a volume of 2,013 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded TORM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get TORM alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of TORM by 46.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of TORM in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of TORM by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in shares of TORM by 16.7% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of TORM by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.44 million, a P/E ratio of -21.02 and a beta of -276.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average of $8.22.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter. TORM had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that TORM plc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

TORM Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMD)

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.