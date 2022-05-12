Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.71 (NYSE:TYG)

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has decreased its dividend by an average of 48.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

NYSE TYG traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.03. 159,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,840. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day moving average is $30.64. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $36.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 5.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,671,000 after buying an additional 19,501 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 11.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 10,567 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 19,980 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (Get Rating)

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.