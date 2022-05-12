TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $27.28

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.28 and last traded at $27.35, with a volume of 4897 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TowneBank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average of $31.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 2,059.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in TowneBank by 7,776.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in TowneBank during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TowneBank during the first quarter worth $149,000.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

