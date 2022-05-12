Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.43-$1.43 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $286.96 billion-$286.96 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on TM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $182.50.

NYSE:TM traded up $1.89 on Thursday, reaching $158.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,558. The company has a market cap of $222.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.08. Toyota Motor has a 12-month low of $153.12 and a 12-month high of $213.74.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $1.29. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $68.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.26 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

