TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Receives $34.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on TPG from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TPG from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on TPG from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised TPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on TPG from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ TPG traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.54. The company had a trading volume of 10,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,828. TPG has a 12-month low of $24.90 and a 12-month high of $35.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.24.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TPG will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPG. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in TPG during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TPG during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in TPG during the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in TPG during the 1st quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in TPG during the 1st quarter valued at $474,000. 3.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

