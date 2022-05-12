Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trade Desk’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.50.
Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $43.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.07, a P/E/G ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.17. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $39.39 and a 52 week high of $114.09.
In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $713,323.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,778,114 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 6,991.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,739,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,441,000 after buying an additional 1,714,695 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in Trade Desk by 192.8% during the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 25,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 16,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.
Trade Desk Company Profile (Get Rating)
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
