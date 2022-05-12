Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trade Desk’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $43.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.07, a P/E/G ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.17. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $39.39 and a 52 week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.28 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $713,323.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,778,114 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 6,991.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,739,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,441,000 after buying an additional 1,714,695 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in Trade Desk by 192.8% during the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 25,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 16,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

