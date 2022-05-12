Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Stock Price Up 7.3% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) shares rose 7.3% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $4.93 and last traded at $4.73. Approximately 11,024 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,068,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 11.31%.

Get Traeger alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Traeger from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Traeger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Traeger from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Traeger from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Traeger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.72.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth about $516,826,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,754,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,329,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth about $733,000. 59.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.01.

Traeger Company Profile (NYSE:COOK)

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.