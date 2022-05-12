Trainline’s (TRN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.32) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Trainline from GBX 268 ($3.30) to GBX 319 ($3.93) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Trainline from GBX 200 ($2.47) to GBX 280 ($3.45) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Trainline from GBX 235 ($2.90) to GBX 307 ($3.78) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Trainline from GBX 400 ($4.93) to GBX 435 ($5.36) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 338.20 ($4.17).

Trainline stock opened at GBX 289 ($3.56) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 246.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 256.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a PE ratio of -22.38. Trainline has a 52 week low of GBX 147.37 ($1.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 458.20 ($5.65).

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

