Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Given New $131.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $153.00 to $131.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $186.63.

TT stock opened at $131.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.35. The company has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Trane Technologies has a 12 month low of $131.00 and a 12 month high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 247.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

