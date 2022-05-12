Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.14. 31,088,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,032,840. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.58. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.67 and a 1 year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

