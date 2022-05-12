Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Buys 727 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.43.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $43.13. The company had a trading volume of 8,059,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,824,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.13 and a 200-day moving average of $42.17.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 117.90%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

