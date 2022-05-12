Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities ETF comprises about 3.3% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,993,000 after purchasing an additional 70,701 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,754,000 after buying an additional 72,804 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 505,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,278,000 after buying an additional 13,837 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 442,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,621,000 after buying an additional 68,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 384,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,203,000 after buying an additional 10,720 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VPU traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.70. 491,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,799. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $138.25 and a 52-week high of $167.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.51.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.