Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Invests $849,000 in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 95,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 33,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPTL stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,341,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,781,987. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.18 and its 200 day moving average is $39.42. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.95.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

