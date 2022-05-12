Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Sells 123 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC trimmed its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,235 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 37.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,307,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,466,000 after purchasing an additional 897,298 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 21.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,696,000 after purchasing an additional 745,157 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 3,631.4% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 723,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,201,000 after purchasing an additional 704,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Novartis by 101.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 677,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,395,000 after buying an additional 340,669 shares during the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVS. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

NYSE:NVS traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.04. 2,674,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,633,844. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.97. The company has a market cap of $187.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.09 and a 12-month high of $95.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

