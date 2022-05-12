Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX) Stock Price Down 31%

Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 31% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 3,230 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 1,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $0.56.

Trans-Lux Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TNLX)

Trans-Lux Corporation designs and manufactures digital display solutions and fixed digit scoreboards. It operates in two segments, Digital Product Sales; and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The Digital Product Sales segment sells indoor and outdoor digital product signage products. The Digital Product Lease and Maintenance segment is involved in the lease and maintenance of indoor and outdoor digital product signage.

