Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX) Stock Price Down 31%

Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 31% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 3,230 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 1,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $0.56.
Trans-Lux Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TNLX)
