TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Lowered to $620.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

TDG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of TransDigm Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $704.81.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $570.77 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $540.28 and a one year high of $688.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $633.76 and a 200-day moving average of $631.04. The company has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.42, for a total value of $7,433,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,324,315. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

