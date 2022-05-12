TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) Short Interest Down 81.0% in April

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 81.0% from the April 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of TANNL stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,825. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day moving average is $25.78. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $27.17.
