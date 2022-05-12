Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.25 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Travelzoo is an internet media company. It engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from companies. The company’s operating segment consists of Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Travelzoo, formerly known as Travelzoo Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut shares of Travelzoo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.13.

Shares of Travelzoo stock opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $78.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average is $8.66. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $18.47.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.15. Travelzoo had a net margin of 7.67% and a negative return on equity of 1,142.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 7,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,825,555.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $34,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,546,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,597,500.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 323,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,060,765. 47.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

