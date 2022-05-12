Tredje AP fonden Acquires New Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Nucor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Security National Bank lifted its position in Nucor by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Nucor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 11,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of NYSE NUE traded down $1.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.03. 95,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,517,311. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.22. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $187.90.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.39 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 23.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 7.15%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Nucor from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Nucor from $152.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.64.

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $432,207.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $556,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,302 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile (Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.