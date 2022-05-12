Tredje AP fonden Acquires Shares of 37,569 Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 37,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 711.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 760.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $4,998,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,100,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,185,928.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VNO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.94. 20,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.79. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $33.63 and a 52-week high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 326.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VNO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

