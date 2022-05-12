Tredje AP fonden Boosts Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Tredje AP fonden grew its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,398 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 140.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $305,600.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,356.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BAX shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.92.

Shares of BAX traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.38. 25,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,322,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.84. Baxter International Inc. has a one year low of $69.71 and a one year high of $89.70.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

