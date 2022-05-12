Tredje AP fonden Buys 10,926 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,926 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Prologis were worth $14,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Prologis by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,990,000 after buying an additional 1,552,532 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Prologis by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Prologis by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 109,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,713,000 after buying an additional 11,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Prologis by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

PLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.75.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,142.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.66. 123,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,462,104. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.93 and a 200 day moving average of $154.65. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

Prologis Profile (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.