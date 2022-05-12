Tredje AP fonden Buys 17,640 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,601 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,640 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in American Express were worth $12,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,745,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,576,040,000 after purchasing an additional 121,632 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,485,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,042,625,000 after acquiring an additional 115,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,973,495 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,670,860,000 after acquiring an additional 56,509 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,778,287 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,632,912,000 after acquiring an additional 220,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,738,953 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $938,890,000 after acquiring an additional 165,106 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.26.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $3.50 on Thursday, reaching $155.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,883. The company has a market capitalization of $117.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.08. American Express has a 52-week low of $149.89 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

In related news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

