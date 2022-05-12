Tredje AP fonden Buys 18,965 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,965 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $16,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 86,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,261,000 after buying an additional 38,765 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 869,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,091,000 after buying an additional 151,876 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $657,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,047,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,369,000 after buying an additional 496,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SCHW. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,890,233. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $63.49 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The company has a market capitalization of $117.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 63,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,016,158.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $270,949.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 and sold 222,130 shares worth $19,107,957. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

