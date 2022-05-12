Tredje AP fonden Buys 2,301 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,301 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 732 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 30.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,461 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,575 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 7,736 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 24.4% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.81, for a total transaction of $488,197.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Kern purchased 6,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $167.79 per share, with a total value of $1,006,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,087 shares of company stock valued at $19,086,328 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Expedia Group from $226.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.48. 71,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,295,996. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.51. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $126.85 and a one year high of $217.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.86.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.13. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.59) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

