Tredje AP fonden Decreases Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Tredje AP fonden lowered its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,907 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $20,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 225.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ADI. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.10.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,422 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $152.02. The stock had a trading volume of 52,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,901,744. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.81 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.37.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 95.60%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

