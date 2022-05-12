Tredje AP fonden Decreases Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Tredje AP fonden trimmed its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Pool by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 672,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $380,845,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Pool by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,296,000 after purchasing an additional 12,001 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Pool by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Pool by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $519.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Longbow Research raised shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.80.

In related news, Director Martha S. Gervasi purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 808 shares in the company, valued at $316,622.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:POOL traded up $14.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $395.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,392. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $380.10 and a 52 week high of $582.27. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $432.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $484.74.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.30. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Pool’s payout ratio is 17.81%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

