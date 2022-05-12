Tredje AP fonden Has $15.85 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,731 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 21,731 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $15,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 904.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,187,085. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.86 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $65.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.74 and a 200-day moving average of $67.38.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.52%.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.30.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

