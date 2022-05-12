Tredje AP fonden Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Tredje AP fonden reduced its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 75.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $2,552,435.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $641,155.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977 in the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ZS traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.14. 113,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,635,553. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.65 and a beta of 1.09. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.96 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Zscaler from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $286.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $415.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.38.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

