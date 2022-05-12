Tredje AP fonden Increases Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Copart by 1,376.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Copart by 1,007.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $107.36. 11,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,785. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.84 and a 200-day moving average of $133.25. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.37 and a 52-week high of $161.12.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CPRT. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

