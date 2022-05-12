Tredje AP fonden Lowers Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Tredje AP fonden reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,731 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 113,412 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for 0.8% of Tredje AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $39,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 19,121 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,075,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 173,689 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,359,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 70,910 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,158,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,514,064. The firm has a market cap of $93.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.61 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.53.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMAT. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.54.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

