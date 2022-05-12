Tredje AP fonden Lowers Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Tredje AP fonden lessened its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,021 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $11,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS traded up $2.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $263.40. 9,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,763. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.80 and a twelve month high of $377.60. The stock has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.31.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.01). Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.78.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

