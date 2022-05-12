Tredje AP fonden Sells 11,226 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Tredje AP fonden reduced its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,274 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,226 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $32,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIVB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 987.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Several research firms have commented on SIVB. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $767.00 to $674.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $746.53.

In related news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,851 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $2,291,653.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total value of $162,363.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,360 shares of company stock valued at $4,857,395. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $441.24. 9,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,356. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $439.72 and a 12-month high of $763.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $528.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $624.35.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by $2.34. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 34.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SVB Financial Group (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.