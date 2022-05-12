Tredje AP fonden Sells 36,894 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Tredje AP fonden decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,894 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.4% of Tredje AP fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $74,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.33. 321,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,482,193. The company has a market cap of $344.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $117.56 and a twelve month high of $172.96.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.67%.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.