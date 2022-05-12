Tredje AP fonden Sells 7,051 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Tredje AP fonden cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,051 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $26,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,410,000 after buying an additional 1,502,363 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,322,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,752,000 after buying an additional 357,886 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,820,000 after buying an additional 470,522 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,504,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,877,000 after buying an additional 36,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,414,000 after purchasing an additional 289,490 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.56.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Marschall S. Runge acquired 202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $286.93. 34,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $272.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.76. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $191.75 and a 1-year high of $314.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

