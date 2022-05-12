Tredje AP fonden Takes $1.73 Million Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Sempra by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 42,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 679.2% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 23,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Sempra by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,459,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,409,000 after acquiring an additional 174,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.
In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE:SRE traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $156.67. 32,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,757,062. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.62. Sempra has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $173.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.48%.
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
