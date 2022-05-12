Tredje AP fonden Takes Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 3.7% in the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 67.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 830,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,118,000 after buying an additional 334,150 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Shares of Newmont stock traded down $2.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,934,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.87. The firm has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81 and a beta of 0.36. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $86.37.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 167.94%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial cut Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.69.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $468,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $200,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,843 shares of company stock worth $4,932,493 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.